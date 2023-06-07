Greta Thunberg nominated for Freedom of Dublin City

Kenneth Fox

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has been nominated Greta Thunberg for Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin

Caroline Conroy, with the support of Group Leaders on Dublin City Council, has nominated Swedish Environmentalist Greta Thunberg along with Irish Environmentalist Duncan Stewart.

The Lord Mayor asked Greta’s team some time ago if she would agree to accept the honour and received a reply late last on Tuesday night to say she would be happy to do so.

“Greta has been a significant presence on the international stage, particularly in rallying young people to the climate challenge.

“I am a huge admirer of both Duncan and Greta. They are absolutely passionate about raising awareness of this huge issue.

“Our city has never before used this award to celebrate the role of environmental activists. We must recognise the incredible work done across generations to protect our shared city and planet.”

The nominations were made on Wednesday morning at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee and will now go forward for approval at the next monthly meeting of Dublin City Council on June 12th.

Duncan and Greta are set to join an illustrious list of Freemen and Freewomen including former US Presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, entertainer Maureen Potter, former Dublin Football Managers Kevin Heffernan and Jim Gavin, broadcaster Gay Byrne and poet Thomas Kinsella.

Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth and Professor Mary Aiken were the last people to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2022.

Ancient duties of a Freeman or Freewoman include being ready to defend the city from attack and join the city militia at short notice.

Amongst the ancient privileges afforded to a Freeman or Freewoman is the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.