ISPCA launch urgent appeal as animal cruelty cases rise

Michael Bolton

The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), Ireland’s leading and national animal welfare charity has launched an urgent appeal, Stop the Pain, in response to a sharp increase in the number of animal cruelty cases.

The post-pandemic surge in cases has placed a significant financial burden and demand for space on the charity. More innocent animals are being abandoned, abused or neglected than ever before.

During the first quarter of 2023 alone, the ISPCA have rescued almost 700 animals and has witnessed an 80 per cent rise in animals under care. Consequently, their four centres in Donegal, Longford, Mallow and Wicklow have reached maximum occupancy levels.

To meet the demand, the ISPCA has seen estimated annual costs rise to over €500,000 solely to house dogs in private kennels or temporary facilities. Dogs, in particular have been at the forefront of cases of abandonment or cruelty since the pandemic.

Dr Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA said: “This is a crisis. We urgently need your support and help. The ISPCA has witnessed an unprecedented number of animals rescued from cruel situations. Several factors have contributed to the surge in cruelty cases encountered by the ISPCA inspectorate since late 2022, continuing into 2023.

“When animals are found to be suffering, the Irish public and ISPCA supporters understand that the charity will take immediate action to ensure their safety. But the financial burden of providing secure housing and care for these animals has become overwhelming.

“Your support can make all the difference, animals need our help now, there is no time to waste. We need your support.”