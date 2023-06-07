President leads tributes to GAA great Teddy McCarthy

By Rebecca Black, PA

Gaelic games star Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport, Michael D Higgins has said.

The President led tributes to the Cork man who has died at the age of 57.

McCarthy is the only player ever to have won All-Ireland titles in hurling and football championships in the same year.

Mr Higgins said he is deeply saddened by McCarthy’s early death.

“Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport, as the only player ever to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football championships in the same year. Indeed, it seems increasingly unlikely that his remarkable achievement in 1990 will ever be repeated,” he said.

During a visit to Belfast on Wednesday Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the news.

“1990 for a Cork person and people generally was a special year, and he personified that year in terms of being the first person to win an All Ireland football and hurling medal in the one year,” he said.

“He’s a legend by the (River) Lee-side. He was passionate about our games.

“Huge sadness all over the country in sporting circles and particularly huge sadness in the city and county of Cork because you would meet Teddy at games, you would meet him after matches, he was encyclopaedic in his knowledge of games, always good value for his opinions and always enjoyed his company.

“My sympathies to his entire family on their loss.”

President of the GAA Larry McCarthy said there has been an outpouring of emotion in response to the sad news.

“It says much about the esteem in which he was held, not just in his native Cork but, throughout the GAA,” he said.

“He will live on forever in the history of our games, admired as one of their finest exponents and enshrined in our annals for his stunning feat of winning the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire Cups in that unforgettable September of 1990.

“There was so much more to Teddy than that though, he was a great club man who dedicated himself to the progress of Sarsfields and Glanmire and was the vice chair of Sarsfields, and while his loss will be immense, his impact will continue to serve as an inspiration.

“Our deepest sympathies to his wife Oonagh, daughter Sinéad, sons Niall and Cian, his wider family, friends, club and county colleagues.”