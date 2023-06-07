Standing ovations for Little Theatre’s The Cripple of Inishmaan

By Elizabeth Lee

PACKED houses and standing ovations were the order of the day for Carlow Little Theatre’s production of the acclaimed play, ***The Cripple of Inishmaan***.

For four nights from 25 May the amateur dramatic players entranced their audiences as they brought them back to 1934 to Inishmaan for the dark, comedic tale.

Oscar-winning film director and playwright Martin McDonagh wrote the play, which features Cripple Billy, a boy who dreams of escaping his meaningless life of island living when news of a film production reaches the village. His neighbours sneer at the idea of Cripple Billy making any sort of a life for himself beyond the island, but he’s determined to find a way out.

Cripple Billy was played by the youngest member of the cast, Scott Cooper, who acted the physically (and emotionally) demanding role brilliantly. He was in safe hands surrounded by Carlow Little Theatre’s more experienced actors, with each one playing their part like a fine-tuned fiddle. Keelin McDonald played Kate Osbourne, Pauline Hayes was her sister Eileen Osbourne, while Patrick O’Byrne was gossipmonger Johhnypateenmike. Zoe Hayden played the notorious Helen McCormick, Jack Lawlor Mason was Bartley McCormick, Jamie Dockery played Babbybobby Bennett, Julien Jully was Dr McSharry and Deirdre Fleming was hilarious as Mammy O’Dougal.

There were many laugh-out-loud moments during the lengthy play, especially at the casually cruel comments and foul language that the characters threw at each other, but there were also gasps of horror when the action got to the darker side of things.

It’s testament to director Mark Cradock’s skill that the tone – sliding between dark and light – never missed its mark during the play, while stage design, sound and lighting brought the audience brilliantly to the remote village on a remote island in the Atlantic.

The nightly standing ovations for the cast and crew of Carlow Little Theatre were richly deserved.