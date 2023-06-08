Community stalwarts fêted at Mayor Awards

By Suzanne Pender

THE wonderful community spirit in Carlow town was celebrated recently at the annual Mayor Awards.

The event was held in Carlow Town Hall, with 11 worthy recipients honoured for their remarkable achievements across a wider spectrum of life in the town.

Hosted by mayor cllr Fintan Phelan, who said was a great honour and a privilege to present the awards. He also welcomed deputy mayor of Carlow cllr Tom O’Neill, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, councillors and award recipients.

“Carlow is a wonderful place to live, work and play. There is a great community spirit and that is thanks in no small way to the achievements and work of many individuals, communities and voluntary organisations,” he said.

“I feel it is important that I, as mayor and the council, as our lead civic authority, formally recognise those achievements,” added cllr Phelan.

The first award went to Tommy Payne. Tommy is one of the county’s most successful athletes. A proud member of Tinryland Athletic Club, he has competed nationally and internationally for his club, county and country. In March, Tommy competed in the World Masters Championships in Torun, Poland, winning a team gold and an individual silver in the 8,000m cross-country event and an individual bronze in the 10km run.

Senior county footballer Jordan Morrissey was another recipient, winning an award for his excellence in academia and in recognition of him being awarded Dublin City University’s Chancellor’s Medal. In March, Jordan graduated from DCU with a first-class master’s in mechanical and manufacturing engineering, receiving a place on the dean’s honours list.

Nurse Shauna Delaney was another worthy recipient. Shauna has worked in the intensive care unit at Tallaght University Hospital for the past seven years. Cllr Phelan described Shauna as an innovative, educational leader who has helped transform the landscape of critical care nursing in Ireland.

“Unfortunately, Shauna can’t be with us this evening as she is, in fact, receiving the Trinity College Dublin Dean of Health Sciences Award for outstanding contribution to teaching in professional practice under the school of nursing and midwifery,” said cllr Phelan.

Mary Redd received an award in recognition of her tremendous community work. Mary has been involved in several voluntary and community organisations over many years, in particular the Tullow Road Community Development Group, Carlow Older Persons Forum and the new Elderflower Garden Club, which has brought a new community garden to Barrack Street.

The next awardees were Carlow Town Community First Responders. These volunteers have shown an unwavering commitment to saving lives. This year alone, they have provided demonstrations and certified heart-saver courses to hundreds of adults and children within the community.

Carlow Mental Health Association was acknowledged for its dedication and for organising Mensana – the town’s annual mental health festival. Every year, the members promote wellbeing and positive mental health. And their simple-but-effective message of asking one another How Are You? strikes a chord every year.

The next recipients were Carlow Darkness Into Light.

“For the past ten years, this group of volunteers are the reason we all get up out of our bed at an ungodly hour come hail or rain. For most of us, that’s all we have to do: set the alarm and get up or, indeed, just not go to bed at all,” quipped cllr Phelan.

“However, there are a small group of volunteers behind this Pieta House initiative in Carlow, who put in hours of work annually to make it happen,” he added.

The next award goes to Carlow Pride Festival, which has enhanced the lives of countless Carlow people. Pride has provided support and a welcoming hand to the local LGBTQ+ community. They have hosted the Carlow Pride Festival annually, which is one of the largest Pride festivals outside of the cities.

Carlow Town Park Run is another group that has the town up early! Cllr Phelan remarked that every Saturday morning at 9.30am, this group of volunteers brings life to our town park. Only last month they celebrated their 200th Park Run.

The Carlow Pan Celtic Festival committee led by Bríde de Róiste was also honoured for its role in ensuring that Carlow successfully hosted the 2023 International Pan Celtic Festival.

“As mayor of our town, and I think you will all agree, it was fantastic to see busloads of international visitors, from musicians, artists and tourists, descend on Carlow. A massive well done to all involved in making this happen, and we can’t wait for next year,” said cllr Phelan.

The final award was presented to enCÓRe, who were crowned winners of the National Pan Celtic Song Contest at the start of the year and went on to represent Ireland at the International Festival with their song ***Cion Cairde***.

“enCÓRe represent everything that is great about the arts in Carlow. They are a group of friends making music and entertaining thousands of Carlow people since their formation,” said cllr Phelan.

Concluding, cllr Phelan remarked: “We may be a small county, but we are a county that punches well above its weight. That’s clear when you look at our awardees tonight across arts, academia, sports and voluntary endeavours. Carlow has so much to offer.”

Cllr Phelan also thanked deputy mayor cllr Tom O’Neill for his support with the awards, members of the Carlow municipal district, cllrs Andrea Dalton, Ken Murnane, Fergal Browne, John Cassin and Adrienne Wallace, and council officials Eamonn Brophy, Lorna O’Callaghan, Andrea Connolly, Paul Curran and Stephanie Curran, who “pulled the night together”.