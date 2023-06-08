Death notices for Co Carlow

Eileen passed away peacefully on 7th June 2023 at AutEven Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her loving husband, Jackie O’Donnell. Eileen will be sadly missed by her son Rory, daughter Rosemary, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Clodagh, grandchildren Jack, Eva and Margaret Rose, brothers Tom and Noel, sisters Maureen, Liz and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

RIP

Reposing at her daughter’s residence on Friday 9th June between 4pm and 8pm in Coolagh, Windgap, Co Kilkenny R95VE86. Funeral Mass and burial at the Church of the Assumption, Chapel Road, Gowran, Co Kilkenny, on Saturday 10th June at 11am.