Family loss in Stardust tragedy inspires student’s art showpiece

By Rebecca Black, PA

The loss of three family members in the Stardust tragedy has inspired an art student’s graduate artwork.

Two of Conor Leech’s uncles and one of his aunts died in the 1981 nightclub fire in Dublin.

Some 48 people died in the tragedy, and their deaths are currently being examined in a fresh inquest.

His grandmother’s Bridget McDermott’s ongoing fight for justice inspired him to create an artwork using publications, photography and posters to keep the tragic story live in the minds of younger generations.

Conor Leech, BA graphic design student, with his work titled Stardust ’81 at the National College of Art and Design, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The piece was part of an exhibition at the National College of Art and Design in Dublin.

NCAD Works’ 2023 programme sees societal issues highlighted, with sculptures informed by the Herpes simplex virus (HSV) to automated bike retrieval systems and robust challenges around identity politics.

Professor Sarah Glennie, director at the college, said the designers, thinkers, playmakers and social change disruptors that emerge from art and design colleges have a vital and timely role to play in our shared task of creating a more equitable, just and sustainable society.

“This year’s graduates have woven trauma, personal heritage and questions of identity together into what can only be considered a rich, diverse, visually stunning and challenging tapestry of collected works, available for the public to view and engage with from June 9,” she said.

Laura Cross with her textile collection ‘Woven Colour’ at the National College of Art and Design, Dublin, as it launched its 2023 NCAD Works’ graduate showcase (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Our graduates leave NCAD equipped with the creative skills and vision to continue questioning the accepted norms of how art, design and wider creative practice can happen, and I have no doubt each of them will play a role in the radical rethinking of our society that needs to take place.

“We don’t just say that lightly here, we show it, and we demonstrate it –through art practice, through storytelling, and by pushing the bounds of creativity year after year.”

She said the 2023 graduates explored issues close to their personal relationships with the world, as well as ones that resonate beyond their studio walls.

“They take the form of timely commentaries on health, body image, identity politics, queer theory, critiques of social media, sustainability, the circular economy and grief,” she said.

“The graduates have skilfully translated their craft into pieces that provoke, engage, and connect with everyone walking in off the street.”

Stacy Miyoung Kim, MA Communication Design Graduate, with her work ‘Feed Me Your Stories’ at the National College of Art and Design, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Commenting on Mr Leech’s work, Prof Glennie said he focused on his grandmother’s ongoing fight for justice and truth as part of the Justice For The 48 Committee.

“His grandmother lost three of her children in the Valentine’s Day disco fire in the Stardust Nightclub in Artane in 1981,” she said.

“Through the use of publications, photography, and posters, Conor aims to keep this tragic story live in the minds of younger generations by enabling the voices of his family, other families, and the survivors to be heard.”

NCAD Works 2023 is a week-long programme from June 9-16, open to the public and free of charge.