Farewell to Coláiste Eoin’s class of 2023

THERE were scenes of jubilation and poignant tears when Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown bade farewell to the class of 2023.

Staff and students worked hard to host a beautiful inter-faith graduation ceremony with local priest Fr Terence McGovern PP and Church of Ireland representative Andrew Pender, which resulted in a wonderful evening of music and memories with teachers, friends and family.

An important rite of passage for the students is the school lunch cooked and prepared by Ms Tompkins and the transition years. This is where the sixth-year students and teachers sit down together and enjoy a three-course ‘feast’ at lunchtime on their last day to celebrate with their classmates and teachers. Luckily, with the hard work of Ms Tompkins and the TY team, the school was able to keep this long-held tradition alive.

Awards were presented on the night by principal Alan Costello and vice-principal James Burke to Adam Byrne and Ailbhe Maguire for academic achievement, with Amy Roche and Toby Garland presented with Spirit of the Year Awards.

A special mention was made for Syrian twin sisters Hanadi and Maisaa Murad, who arrived in Ireland from their war-torn country and into Coláiste Eoin less than four years ago. They arrived with no English language skills and no knowledge of Hacketstown.

But thanks to their fellow students, teachers, the whole school community for the welcome, kindness and encouragement and inclusivity of the wider community in Hacketstown, they have become confident young women who are well able to communicate with everyone. The duo intend to embark on nursing careers so their teachers and friends wish them the best of luck with it.

Well done to teachers Darragh Kelly and Leeann Cummins for their organisational skills in bringing the students together to sing hymns in harmony and perform some beautiful traditional Irish airs on a wide selection of musical instruments, including violin, guitars, tin whistle, flute, concertina, mandolin and mouth organ, as well as some percussion instruments, showcasing the amazing musical talents of all Coláiste Eoin students.

Teachers and staff wish the very best for the future to the departing students and are so proud of them all. Congratulations to the graduating class of 2023.