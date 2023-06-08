French ambassador visits St Leo’s College

Thursday, June 08, 2023

 

Vincent Guérend (French Ambassador in Ireland) visited St. Leo’s College, Carlow, also shown are (l-r), Emma Dwyer (St. Leo’s Deputy Principal). Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD, Niamh Broderick (Principal St. Leo’s College) and Laura Le Cleach (French Attachée in Ireland). Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

 

STAFF and students at St Leo’s College were honoured to welcome the French ambassador to Ireland, Vincent Guérend, just before school finished for the academic year.

Following the stunning success of the senior French debating team at the Alliance Française Joutes Oratoires final last year, ambassador Guérend was keen to visit the school community. He met students, principal Niamh Broderick and invited guests as well as checking out the French department.

The college hosted the ambassador for afternoon tea, where he shared interesting insights into his role as ambassador to Ireland. In the assembly hall, ambassador Guérend met the wider school community and delivered an engaging speech. A question-and-answer session followed, where students had the opportunity to interview the ambassador about his diplomatic career to date. The event concluded with some fine musical performances from Orla McCann, Naomi Hunter and Emma Picovici.

 

