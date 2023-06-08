Fun in the sun for Netwatch workers

Thursday, June 08, 2023

 

Alan Quinlan (right)former Muster and Ireland Rugby player, Mick Galwey Netwatch Brand Ambassador)and Colin Hayes MD Netwatch Ireland and UK pictured at the Netwatch’s team building day  at the Carlow Rugby Club                                                                           Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Kurt Takahashi CEO Netwatch, Alan Quinlan,  Mick Galwey and Colin Hayes at the Netwatch team building day at the Carlow Rugby Club

Staff arriving for the Netwatch team building day

Mick Galwey puts the questions to Alan Quinlan

 

By Suzanne Pender

THE Netwatch team gathered at Carlow Rugby Club for a day of team building and entertainment recently.

With the sun splitting the trees, the event kicked off at 2pm, when the Netwatch team welcomed special guest speaker Alan Quinlan (Quinny). Hosted by his former teammate, Mick Galwey, the Munster and Ireland rugby star discussed aspects of motivation, leadership and wellness with the Netwatch team.

Later on, Dynamic Events put the Netwatch crew through their paces with a variety of fun activities that combined traditional and contemporary team-building games from Poc Fada to emoji puzzles and everything in between.

The Netwatch team then relaxed in the sun for a well-earned barbecue and refreshments, followed by live music from local musicians Shane O’Rourke, Ella Mahon O’Rourke and Fionn O’Dalaigh.

Netwatch Group CEO Kurt Takahashi was also in attendance, bringing the Californian sunshine with him. Kurt was visiting from the USA to discuss many plans for the business here, including new employment, business development and new markets being explored.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices for Co Carlow

Thursday, 08/06/23 - 4:20pm

Community stalwarts fêted at Mayor Awards

Thursday, 08/06/23 - 1:39pm

ISPCA calls on pet owners to neuter their cats and dogs

Thursday, 08/06/23 - 12:42pm