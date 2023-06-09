Careers day for new jobs at Nua in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

NUA Manufacturing is to host a careers day in Carlow town on Saturday 17 June between 10am and 2pm.

The event, which is open to all who register online, will be held at NUA’s state-of-the-art facility on O’Brien Road, on the site of the old Braun factory.

NUA, which has been established by Glenveagh Properties, uses innovative cutting-edge technologies and methods to produce timber frames and light gauge steel frames, supporting the construction of homes across the country.

NUA will be recruiting for a wide variety of positions at the careers day, including general operatives, forklift drivers, supervisors and administrative roles. Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their CV to the careers day and members of the NUA team will be on hand throughout the day to meet attendees and share information about career opportunities with NUA.

Speaking ahead of the careers day, Tony McLoughlin, director of NUA, said: “The opening of the NUA Manufacturing facility in Carlow is an exciting development for the town and the wider southeast region. Innovation is a cornerstone of our offering, using industry-leading technology to produce high-quality timber frames and light-gauge steel frames used in homebuilding. Once fully operational, our manufacturing site in Carlow will employ up to 200 people, providing a boost to the region. All are welcome to attend our careers day on Saturday 17 June and we look forward to meeting people at our new facility.”

The event is free to attend and attendees can register at nuacareersday.eventbrite.ie.