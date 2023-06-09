Death notices for Co Carlow

Breda O’REILLY (née Delaney)

Cappalug, Killeshin, Carlow, R93 PC91 / Killeshin, Laois

Breda passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on June 8th, 2023, at her daughter-in-law Kathleen’s home.

Beloved wife of the late Martin, much loved mother of the late Eamon, adored grandmother of Martin, Niamh and Katelyn and treasured mother-in-law of Kathleen.

She will be sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Breda’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter-in-law Kathleen’s home (Eircode R93 PC91) on Friday from 4pm and all day on Saturday, concluding with Prayers at 7.30p.m on Saturday Evening. Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm, via her residence, to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Breda’s funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link

https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/