  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Irishman dies after fall from building in Bangkok – report

Irishman dies after fall from building in Bangkok – report

Friday, June 09, 2023

An Irishman has reportedly died after falling from an apartment building in Bangkok, Thailand.

The man fell to his death from the 23rd floor of the condominium building in the Thai capital’s Bang Khae district on Friday morning, according to the Bangkok Post.

His body was found on a balcony on the third floor.

According to Thai police quoted in the Bangkok Post, the deceased is an Irish national who worked as a teacher at a school in the city.

Police were examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence to aid the investigation, the report said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man arrested in connection with Dublin city centre robbery

Friday, 09/06/23 - 1:22pm

Court audio recordings will be released for Simeon Burke appeal

Friday, 09/06/23 - 12:55pm

Man injured in industrial accident at Stryker plant dies in hospital

Friday, 09/06/23 - 12:31pm