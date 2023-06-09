Man injured in industrial accident at Stryker plant dies in hospital

Olivia Kelleher

A man who sustained extensive burn and blast injuries in an industrial accident at the Stryker plant in Co Cork has died in hospital.

It is understood that employees of Stryker in Cork were informed of the death of John Murphy (41) on Friday morning.

In their staff briefing Stryker described Mr Murphy “as a friend to many and a valued colleague.” They offered their heartfelt condolences to his family.

The family of Mr Murphy contacted the Neil Prendeville show on Cork’s Red FM in the aftermath of the incident in April.

They released a statement in which they said that they were writing with a “heavy heart” after their family received the “worst news” of an accident at the plant in Carrigtwohill.

They described him as “a kind, mild mannered family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child and a stepson – who are his world.”

The statement added that they were “heartbroken” at this shocking turn of events.

The incident occurred at the medical equipment manufacturer’s plant on April 18th.

Two men suffered burns while working on the roof when a mini explosion occurred. Mr Murphy was seriously injured.

Three units of the Cork County Fire Service attended at the scene alongside the emergency services and members of Stryker’s trained fire fighting force. Gardaí were also in attendance. They had received a 999 call in relation to the incident.

The Health and Safety Authority is continuing to investigate to the incident.

Stryker, which employs around 4,000 at six locations in Cork, established a base in Ireland in 1998.

The US multinational medical company was named Cork company of the year in February this year.

Following the accident Stryker issued a statement in which it expressed its commitment to a “safe and healthy work environment at all of their facilities.”

Two years ago the Irish Examiner revealed that six Stryker workers from three sites in Co Cork made a protected disclosure to the HSA in 2020 in which they listed safety concerns.