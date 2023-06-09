One man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €140,000

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized cannabis worth €140,000 in Dublin on Thursday night.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to Sundrive Road garda station were carrying out routine patrols on the Longmile Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 when they stopped and searched a vehicle.

The vehicle was not taxed or insured and was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, 1994. During a search of the vehicle, a sum of €8,300 in cash was located. The driver, a man in his late 30s, was arrested.

Gardaí obtained a search warrant in respect of the arrested man’s residence and during the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €140,000 was seized.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The man remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in a South Dublin garda station and investigations are ongoing.