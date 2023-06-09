SETU’s first Enactus team deliver impressive pitch  

Professor Campbell, head of SETU, centre, with the Enactus team, Anna Borsotti, Luke Walsh, Nuša Iglič and Callum O’Dwyer

SETU’s first ever Enactus team competed against other Irish university teams at the Enactus national competition on Thursday 1 June in Dublin.

This competition is designed to showcase social enterprises created by university students. The SETU team of Anna Borsotti, Luke Walsh, Nuša Iglič and Callum O’Dwyer delivered an impressive and professional pitch on their innovative social enterprise, Walk Guardian.

The team impressed the judging panel, drawn from Enactus corporate sponsors including KPMG, Enterprise rent-a-car and Citi Foundation, with their creative and innovative solutions to the complex problem of street harassment and how to make people safer as they walk alone. The team were ably supported during their presentation by their Enactus teammates Debbie Zi Ying Jong and Elaine Donnelly.

Following their pitch, the team addressed the judges’ questions confidently and capably, and were commended by the panel for their work and professionalism.

According to Dr Sharon O’Brien, lecturer of Enterprise: “Anna, Nuša, Callum and Luke, along with Debbie and Elaine, were excellent ambassadors for SETU at the pitch and throughout the entire competition.

“In the five months they have worked together on Walk Guardian, they have already won seed funding from the Citi Pathways to Progress programme to the value of €1,500. These achievements and their performance at the national competition are even more impressive as all the other competing teams are long-established, including the worthy winning team Trinity College Dublin, with many having worked together on their social enterprises for 12 months or more.

“Supported by the GROWTHhub, the SETU Enactus team of 2023 have made history by being our inaugural team, but this is just the start of their journey with Enactus and Walk Guardian.”

The Enactus Student Society will be recruiting for new student members across SETU in September. To find out more about the Enactus Student Society, see their Instagram: www.instagram.com/walk_guardian/ or visit growthhub.setu.ie