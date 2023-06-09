Unique property for sale in Clonegal

Wesleyan Church Lodge, Clonegal, Co. Carlow

Price €685,000

BER Exempt

A rare opportunity presents to acquire this once derelict stone-built former Wesleyan Methodist Church, now completely restored and converted into a splendid family home by its present owners.

Built in 1834 and closed at the end of that century, it is nestled on a slightly elevated road fronted site on entry into Clonegal, a picturesque Tidy Town award winning village close to the border of counties Wexford and Carlow.

It’s set in the valley between the Blackstairs and Wicklow mountains, straddling the meeting place of the Rivers Slaney and Derry.

Wesleyan Church Lodge boasts gothic windows and doors, feature beamed ceilings, some exposed stone internal walls, its own gallery, cloister courtyard, a complimentary out-office, glass house, mature naturally landscaped gardens surrounding and an abundance of character and charm throughout.

