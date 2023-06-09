Women arrested after extradition from the UK

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested a women in her 30s following her extradition from the UK.

As part of ongoing investigations conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau as part of Operation OMENA, a women in her 30s was recently arrested in the United Kingdom on foot of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrant (TCA).

This woman was extradited to this jurisdiction on the evening of Friday 9th June 2023. She has since been arrested and charged.

She is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Saturday morning.

This arrest is part of Operation OMENA, an intelligence led Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) investigation into a Criminal Organization involved in fraudulent selling on second hand websites across Europe and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through a network of bank accounts opened by using false Identities and money mules.

The women is the 13th person to be charged as part of this investigation.