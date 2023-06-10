Creative kids showcase their talent on Art Appreciation Day

By Suzanne Pender

THE creativity of every student at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow was plain to see last week as the school paid its annual homage to all things art.

The school’s annual Art Appreciation Day highlighted the artistic endeavours of all the girls, with everything from music to movement and speech to song celebrated. Parents were invited to come in and sample this wonderful work and to see the terrific creativity being explored by the students, thanks to Music Generation.

For the girls from junior infants to second class, the theme was ‘A Starry Night’, with their Music Generation tutor Ali working hard to facilitate the programme. The students have been busy creating beautiful artwork and music to share with their audience over the past few weeks.

Junior infants prepared Two Little Twinkle Stars, I See a Little Star and Oh Mr Sun, Moon and Star, while senior Infants reached for the stars with Zoom, Zoom, Zoom to the moon and a circle dance called Sally Go Round the Sun.

First class played Diamonds in the Sky, The Man in the Moon and This Little Light of Mine, while second class prepared an intricate folk dance Starlight, Star bright and a body percussion piece.

The theme for the senior students was Emotions which the children from third to sixth class worked through with Ann, their Music Generation tutor.

Third-class pupils held a rhythm workshop with a fun interactive setting concluding with their own performance piece based on their chosen emotion, ‘Happiness’.

Fourth class held a ‘Creative Movement’ workshop. Through fun, imaginative games, students were encouraged to experiment and create their own unique movements. Mr Kavanagh’s class also shared their gospel-style piece Give us Hope.

Fifth class held a Harmony Development workshop, where they developed many musical skills. For the grand finale they performed True Colours, demonstrating some of the skills they have mastered.

Sixth class held a Vocal Ensemble, which involved a workshop where they explored the sight, sound, feel and power of performing as a unified group. They also showcased their chosen piece **Viva La Vida**, which ties into the emotion of a lust for life based on the artist Frida Kahlo.