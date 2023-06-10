Death notices for Co Carlow

Saturday, June 10, 2023

John COAKLEY
110 Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

 

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Sunday evening (June 11th) from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11am to the Cathedral of the Assumption (via Kevin Barry Avenue) to arrive for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

 

May John Rest in Peace.

 

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

 

