Death notices for Co Carlow

Sadie O’Grady (née Nolan)

22A Burrin St and St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen and formerly Killerig, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on June 9th, 2023, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The District Hospital, Carlow.

Much loved mother of the late Philip, adored grandmother of Aaron and cherished great-grandmother of Jayden.

She will be sadly missed by her loving grandson, great-grandchild, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially her good friends at St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

May Sadie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., on Sunday, June 11th, from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Monday at 1.45pm the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Sadie’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

