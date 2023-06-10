Litter-picking gear a major boost for Tidy Towns groups

Carlow Environmental Awareness Officer Shane Casey (left) with Tidy Towns representatives



Cathaoirleach Brian O Donoghue presenting Litter-picking kits to Tidy Towns representatives



By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow’s environmentally-conscious communities are armed and ready to go!

The local council recently provided new litter-picking equipment to Tidy Towns groups, aimed at empowering residents and enhancing the collective effort in maintaining a clean and vibrant community.

Waste handcarts, litter pickers, bin bags, bin-bag hoops, gloves and community clean-up signs are among the litter-picking equipment being provided to all of Co Carlow’s Tidy Towns groups over the next 12 months.

This investment ensures that volunteers have the necessary resources to carry out their litter-picking activities safely and efficiently, promoting a cleaner environment for everyone to enjoy.

Nine lucky groups recently received supplies worth a combined €22,500. A further ten groups will receive similar supplies later this year, with the balance to receive them in early 2024.

The project was funded under Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority (WERLA) Anti-Dumping Initiative, which is co-ordinated locally through the environment section of Carlow County Council.

“Carlow County Council is thrilled to support our passionate community volunteers in their commitment to preserving the beauty of our county,” said Tadhg Madden, senior executive engineer.

“By equipping them with new litter-picking equipment, we aim to empower these groups to make an even greater impact in tackling litter issues. Their dedication and hard work inspire us all, and we are proud to stand alongside them in creating cleaner and more sustainable communities.”

Carlow County Council extends its gratitude to WERLA for its support and commitment to this funding support.

“Co Carlow would be a very different place without the sterling voluntary efforts of our Tidy Towns and community groups across the county. We’re delighted to support our communities in keeping our county tidy; however, we’d prefer to nip littering in the bud, so before you throw away that piece of litter, think about who is going to pick it up,” said Shane Casey, environmental awareness officer.

“Think about those volunteers and then put it in a bin,” he added.