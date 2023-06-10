Ms Coady retires from St Leo’s College

Teacher Sheila Coady has just retired from St Leo’s College having spent decades in the school educating generations of young women in Co Carlow.

She joined St Leo’s College, Carlow in 1984 as a Religious Education and Irish teacher.

From the very beginning it was apparent that Sheila possessed an innate capacity to connect and relate easily with all staff and students.

Anyone who has been taught by Sheila instinctively knows that she has a passion for social justice, and this passion has underpinned her career. For a time, Sheila was seconded to the Department of Education and Skills and was part of the team that helped develop and embed the Transition Year Programme in Post-Primary schools nationwide.

On her return from secondment Sheila pioneered the Young Social Innovators Programme in St. Leo’s College and indeed her first cohort in the competition were the very first award winners in 1999. The young social crusaders proudly made the trip to Aras an Uachtarain with principal, Sr Kathleen Kennedy, to accept their award from President of Ireland, Mary McAleese. Sheila leaves a rich legacy in terms of social activism and over her career has established several social justice initiatives that form a core part of the formal and informal curriculum available to students in St. Leo’s College. Chief among these are the Goal Mile and the Fairtrade Module in Transition Year. The GOAL Mile was established by Sheila in 1985 and still forms an important part of the school calendar year, raising significant funds for development projects overseas.

Sheila has always been an admirer and supportive of the founding ethos of St Leo’s College, most particularly its commitment to helping those in greatest need. She has developed a strong awareness amongst the student body around the importance of building social capital within one’s local community. She has for generation upon generation of students instilled the skills and knowledge necessary to confidently go forth in society and be citizens who make meaningful contributions to the world around them.

As Year Head Sheila relished her connection with students and responded to every student’s individual needs with a kind listening ear, always having their back. It was very moving to witness her final year group, the present sixth years pay a very fulsome tribute to Sheila during Awards Day in May. Tributes from the students during the awards ceremony reflected the immense impact Ms Coady had as a teacher.

While the community of St Leo’s College is sad to see Sheila depart for new horizons and experiences, they wish her good health and every blessing in the future.