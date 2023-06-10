  • Home >
Students’ 5km walk raised €800 for earthquake appeal

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Annie Lacey from Ballyconnel Ógras Club and teacher Shane Byrne (left) presents the proceeds from the Ballyconnell Ógras sponsored walk to Frank Phelan from the Irish Red Cross, accepting on behalf of the Irish Red Cross Turkey/Syria Earthquake Appeal, with members of Ballyconnell Ógras who took part in the walk                                                                                                                                                                                                           Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Suzanne Pender

PERFECTING their cúpla focal has also benefited others across the globe thanks to the children of Ballyconnell NS.

The primary school’s Irish language group Ballyconnell Ógras Club recently held a 5km walk, which raised an impressive €829 for the Irish Red Cross Turkey/Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Ballyconnell Ógras Club is an initiative by Conradh na Gaeilge which encourages children to speak the language through fun, interactive conversations and activities.

The club took up the challenge thanks to their teacher Shane Byrne, with children from fifth and sixth class coming along every Friday for an hour after school to refresh their vocabulary, enjoy their chats ‘as Gaeilge’ and play games while learning all the time.

“I teach half of the children attending Ógras and I’ve noticed a big improvement in their Irish in the classroom and also a change in their attitude to Irish,” said Shane.

Ballyconnell Ógras Club took on the 5km walk in nearby Rathwood and chose the the Irish Red Cross Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal as their beneficiary.

Frank Phelan from the Irish Red Cross came to Ballyconnell NS recently to accept the cheque and to thank the pupils for their generosity.

 

 

 

 

