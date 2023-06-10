Woman held on proceeds of crime and fake ID charges

Tom Tuite

A woman accused of possessing crime proceeds in bank accounts in Dublin and Donegal while using bogus identities has been remanded in custody.

Diana Maria Popovici, 34, currently of no fixed address but originally from Romania, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Friday evening.

The accused, who had a prior address at Timbermills, Kilmore Road, Artane, Dublin 5, was charged with 10 offences under the Theft and Fraud Act and money laundering laws.

She has six counts of possessing or transferring crime proceeds of unspecified amounts in credit balances in AIB, Bank of Ireland, and PTSB accounts in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, and AIB accounts in Blanchardstown and Raheny, in Dublin.

She was also accused of using fake Spanish and Romanian driving licences and Italian ID cards as false instruments at various banks.

The offences allegedly occurred on various dates from October 2016 until March 2019.

The accused was held pending her appearance before Judge Conor Fottrell at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Detective Garda David Comerford told the court there was “no reply” to the charges after caution.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed “trial on indictment”, meaning her trial would be in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Judge Fottrell heard that also DPP said the accused could be sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea.

The woman did not address the court and has not indicated a plea.

Defence solicitor Benedict O’Connor told the judge there was no application for bail.

Judge Fottrell remanded her in custody to the Dochas Centre in Mountjoy Prison. She will face her next appearance at the District Court on Friday.

Prosecutors must complete a book of evidence and serve it on the accused before a return for a trial order is made.

Legal aid was allowed after Mr O’Connor informed the judge that his client “has no assets or savings”.