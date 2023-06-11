County council launches anti-dumping campaign

Cardboard, bottles and cans that could have been recycled strewn across Clonmelsh

By Suzanne Pender

ILLEGAL dumping, or fly-tipping, on approach roads and back roads to many towns and villages across the county is a significant blight to communities vying for this year’s Tidy Towns and Pride of Place Awards.

In response, Carlow County Council has this week launched a new anti-dumping campaign, aimed at encouraging the public to be extra vigilant and report illegal dumping so that offenders can be caught, stopped and prosecuted.

“It’s frustrating, because much of what is dumped could have been easily recycled for little more than the price of a cup of coffee at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site, or even for free if it contained a plug or a battery (WEEE),” said Shane Casey, Carlow environmental awareness officer.

“But instead of being responsible or civic-minded, they decided to treat our countryside like a rubbish tip

“Worse still, there are buggies, bikes, beds and much more that could have been donated to the Be Kind Project and benefit children and families in need here in Co Carlow, but instead, they are strewn along roadsides, riverbanks and woodlands, many of our most scenic and biodiversity-rich areas,” said Shane.

The new anti-dumping campaign uses images of real incidents of fly-tipping in towns, villages and townlands across Co Carlow and names their locations, which may anger or upset local residents, but with their support, through vigilance and reporting, they can help Carlow County Council to put a stop to it.

The message from Carlow County Council is: always use a licensed waste collector and report illegal dumping to Freephone 1800 308208 or [email protected].