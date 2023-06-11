Death notices in Co Carlow

Cathal Ryan

Dranagh, St. Mullins, Carlow, R95 H4C2

Beloved son of Matty and Bridget, loving partner of Tina (Kavanagh), adored father of Kayla and Tommy, cherished brother of Eoin, Emer and Seamus.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, partner, daughter, son, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law Dora and Chloe, brother-in-law Ray, nephews and nieces Jessica, Noah, Jack, Luke and Meabh, the Kavanagh family, extended relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (R95 H4C2) on Monday, June 12th, from 2pm concluding at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, June 13th, to St. Moling’s Church, Glynn, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial details will be announced at a later stage.

House Private on Tuesday morning please