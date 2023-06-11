Death notices in Co Carlow

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Cathal Ryan
Dranagh, St. Mullins, Carlow, R95 H4C2

 

 

 

Cathal Ryan
Dranagh, St. Mullins, Carlow, R95 H4C2

Beloved son of Matty and Bridget, loving partner of Tina (Kavanagh), adored father of Kayla and Tommy, cherished brother of Eoin, Emer and Seamus.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, partner, daughter, son, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law Dora and Chloe, brother-in-law Ray, nephews and nieces Jessica, Noah, Jack, Luke and Meabh, the Kavanagh family, extended relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (R95 H4C2) on Monday, June 12th, from 2pm concluding at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, June 13th, to St. Moling’s Church, Glynn, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial details will be announced at a later stage.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

House Private on Tuesday morning please

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

French ambassador visits St Leo’s College

Sunday, 11/06/23 - 7:43pm

Killeshin NS donate to fundraising campaign in memory of Pamela Reid

Sunday, 11/06/23 - 7:34pm

Tractor run smashes the half-million mark for children’s hospital

Sunday, 11/06/23 - 4:10pm