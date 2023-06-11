High temperatures to continue into next week with thunderstorms likely

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann are forecasting that the high temperatures we have seen the past few days will continue into next week as well as spells of heavy showers and thunderstorms

Sunday has seen a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells.

It will stay mainly dry too but a few isolated showers will develop in the west and midlands in particular, potentially turning heavy later this evening.

Rather humid with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in light winds.

It will be another warm and humid day on Monaday. Scattered showers will push in to Leinster early on, extending westwards across the country through the afternoon and evening.

Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with the potential for spot flooding, especially later in the day.

Maximum temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the northeast, in light north to northwest breezes.

Met Éireann are forecasting a very warm week with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms. The UV Index and Pollen Count will be high.

Tuesday will be very warm with sunny spells.

Some heavy showers or thunderstorms will break out, especially in the midlands and west of the country.

Highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees generally, but less warm at the coast due to sea breezes.

Mist and fog will affect some coastal areas at times. Showers dying out on Tuesday night with clear spells developing. Areas of mist or fog in places.

Lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with light winds or calm conditions.

Very warm or hot on Wednesday with hazy sunshine and a few heavy showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 24 to 27 degrees generally but again a little cooler in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

Isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday night, but most areas will be dry with some clear spells. Mist and fog forming in places. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with light winds.

There will be little change for Thursday and Friday with very warm or hot conditions by day as top temperatures range from 24 to 27 degrees generally but slightly less warm in coastal parts due to sea breezes.