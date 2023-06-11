Killeshin NS donate to fundraising campaign in memory of Pamela Reid

By Elizabeth Lee

A FUNDRAISING campaign and memorial day in honour of mother-of-one Pamela Reid from Carlow town is gathering pace as children from Killeshin NS kindly donate the proceeds of their school play to the cause.

The generous boys and girls from fifth and sixth class in Killeshin staged a play, The Starlight, and presented Pamela’s sister Tanya Hutton with a cheque for €1,000.

That money is part of a massive fundraising campaign in aid of the charity CRY, an organisation that raises awareness about cardiac arrests in young people and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

Pamela passed away without any health warnings at all on 7 October 2021, leaving behind her devastated family, friends and community. She was the daughter of Kevin and Kathleen Hutton, was married to John Reid and mother to Seán, now 12.

Last year, the Hutton and Reid families organised the first fundraiser and memorial day by having a football match between Palatine and Éire Óg with a major raffle and a night of socialising afterwards. The event managed to raise an astonishing €24,000, which was a measure of how much people thought of Pamela and her family.

“We thought that we would raise funds for CRY so that people are aware of the organisation and the support that they can give. They carry out screenings for hereditary heart conditions and run a helpline. We also wanted a way that Pamela would be remembered and for us to make something positive out of what happened. Pamela loved football and was very proud of her two boys, John and Seán, who played for Pal,” said Tanya.

The memorial match between Palatine and Éire Óg, sponsored by Carlow Credit Union, is taking place in Palatine GAA club on Saturday 24 June. Throw-in for an U13 match is 3pm, which will be followed by a senior game at 5pm. The games will be followed by a night of music and fun as well as a major raffle, which has some fantastic prizes. Tickets for the matches are just €5, with free admission for U16s.

“The raffle prizes are brilliant, people are so, so generous,” said Tanya.

Raffle tickets are available by texting Tanya on 085 7471638 or by messaging the Pamela Reid Memorial Match on Facebook.