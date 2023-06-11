Miami Heat mascot treated at ER after Conor McGregor punches

  • Home >
Sunday, June 11, 2023

Thomson Reuters

Pull your punches, McGregor.

The man who plays the part of Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, was treated at a local emergency room Friday night after taking two punches from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a Game 4 skit, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Burnie was treated and released with pain medication and is doing well, per the report.

Burnie came out with gold boxing gloves to help McGregor promote his pain relief spray in the third quarter of Miami’s loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. But the Dubliner must have thought he saw mortal enemy Dustin Poirier.

McGregor landed a left hook to Burnie that sent the furried creature to the floor, where McGregor landed another punch before spraying Burnie with his product as he was dragged away.

McGregor last fought — on the UFC circuit — in July 2021, a second loss to Poirier which also resulted in McGregor breaking his leg.

