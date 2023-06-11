Tractor run smashes the half-million mark for children’s hospital

By Suzanne Pender

FIFTY tractors and a Honda 50 have achieved the impossible and helped a local charity to raise in excess of €500,000!

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has gone the distance for almost two decades for Children Health Foundation, Crumlin and on the June Bank Holiday weekend managed to break the €500,000 mark.

Raising a staggering half-million over 19 years is a massive achievement for all the crew and they are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make it happen.

“Our aim was to pass the €500,000 mark and we’re well past it, I’d say that by the time we make our annual presentation in November we’ll have about €520,000, which is just amazing,” said Brendan Byrne from the club.

“People have been very generous; it’s amazing the number of people who donated, no matter where we were or where they saw us, either scanning the code or filling a bucket … it’s fabulous,” he added.

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has about 70 members and every year on the June Bank Holiday weekend they begin their adventure from Fenagh to raise funds for CMRF Crumlin.

The convoy starts off in Fenagh, Co Carlow, spends one night in Dungarvan, Co Waterford and finishes up at Halfway, Ballinhassig.

This year, club members set off from Fenagh on the Friday morning with a group of 50 tractors and a Honda 50 for their two-day adventure to Cork.

“We had the breakfast in Kearney’s and they made a big donation before we even left at all,” said Brendan.

To highlight the achievement of raising half-a-million, the club has organised an aerial photograph of tractors spelling out the figure €500,000.

“There was a great buzz about the places and I was to thank the local people who came out to help us with the tractors that morning; all weekend the atmosphere was great and everything went perfect,” said Brendan.

Donations are still welcome on www.tractorrun.com.