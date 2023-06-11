  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Tractor run smashes the half-million mark for children’s hospital

Tractor run smashes the half-million mark for children’s hospital

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Kilik, Maks, Adam, Aley, Diotr and Jacob

Some of the youngest members of the tractor club Evan Agar, Fiach O Shaughnessy, Robert Kelly, Patrick Kelly and Danny Nolan

At the start of the Carlow to Cork Tractor Run in Fenagh, Isla Morrissey,Rhys Morrissey, Brethnach Brooks and John Morrissey

Waiting for the start of the run Aoife, Ger and Tracy Riordan

 

By Suzanne Pender

FIFTY tractors and a Honda 50 have achieved the impossible and helped a local charity to raise in excess of €500,000!

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has gone the distance for almost two decades for Children Health Foundation, Crumlin and on the June Bank Holiday weekend managed to break the €500,000 mark.

Raising a staggering half-million over 19 years is a massive achievement for all the crew and they are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make it happen.

“Our aim was to pass the €500,000 mark and we’re well past it, I’d say that by the time we make our annual presentation in November we’ll have about €520,000, which is just amazing,” said Brendan Byrne from the club.

“People have been very generous; it’s amazing the number of people who donated, no matter where we were or where they saw us, either scanning the code or filling a bucket … it’s fabulous,” he added.

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has about 70 members and every year on the June Bank Holiday weekend they begin their adventure from Fenagh to raise funds for CMRF Crumlin.

The convoy starts off in Fenagh, Co Carlow, spends one night in Dungarvan, Co Waterford and finishes up at Halfway, Ballinhassig.

This year, club members set off from Fenagh on the Friday morning with a group of 50 tractors and a Honda 50 for their two-day adventure to Cork.

“We had the breakfast in Kearney’s and they made a big donation before we even left at all,” said Brendan.

To highlight the achievement of raising half-a-million, the club has organised an aerial photograph of tractors spelling out the figure €500,000.

“There was a great buzz about the places and I was to thank the local people who came out to help us with the tractors that morning; all weekend the atmosphere was great and everything went perfect,” said Brendan.

Donations are still welcome on www.tractorrun.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

French ambassador visits St Leo’s College

Sunday, 11/06/23 - 7:43pm

Killeshin NS donate to fundraising campaign in memory of Pamela Reid

Sunday, 11/06/23 - 7:34pm

Death notices in Co Carlow

Sunday, 11/06/23 - 7:25pm