All aboard! … politicians set off on trial run of Carlow town bus routes

By Suzanne Pender

A MINISTER, a TD and a busload of councillors happily set off on a trip last Friday that hopefully will transform traffic problems in Carlow town for good.

The trial run of two new Carlow town bus routes, CW1 and CW2, took place, with both expected to be operational by mid-July.

Minister Malcolm Noonan described the new Carlow bus routes as transformative for the town, providing unprecedented connectivity and an affordable, sustainable transport option for people to get to, across and around Carlow town.

Key destinations serviced include the town centre, SETU, coach park, Carlow Institute of Further Education, local business parks and the rail station. The new service will operate seven days a week with buses every 30 minutes.

The service will be operated by Bus Éireann, with early morning services for first rail and bus services available and the last bus around midnight.

Fares are €0.55 child/student/young adult, Leap card, €1.10 adult, while free travel cards will be accepted.

“I couldn’t be happier to see these two new routes take shape and I look forward to seeing them take their first passengers next month,” said minister Noonan.

“This is such a long overdue transport measure for Carlow and it’s one I’m proud to say the Green Party has really been working hard to deliver, not just for Carlow but for every rural and regional town where public transport is desperately needed if we are to encourage people to rethink how they get around their local areas and have better, safer, more liveable towns and cities.

“When these routes become operational, 94% of Carlow town’s population will be within 800m of a bus stop. Better yet, 68% of people will be within 400m – that’s easy access to affordable and reliable public transport, delivered by the Green Party in government.”

Route CW1 will run from the MSD site, providing early, late and peak-time services to MSD workers, through the town centre, heading southwest via the Kilkenny Road and servicing the Technical University and Tyndall College.

Route CW2 links the Wexford Road Business Park in the southeast to the Barrow Valley Retail Park in the northwest, with the option of an interchange with CW1 at Sandhills.

From the town centre it travels northwest, servicing residential areas and services and amenities, including Carlow town park and Graiguecullen GAA Club.