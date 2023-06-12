Cllr Dalton is council’s first female chair in more than 30 years

By Suzanne Pender

CLLR Andrea Dalton was yesterday (Monday) elected Carlow’s first citizen, becoming the first female cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council in over 30 years and only the fourth in council history.

The Fianna Fáil councillor described it as an honour and a privilege to be elected cathaoirleach and vowed that her ethos for the year would be ‘positivity, inclusivity and sustainability’.

She said “our county is a Carlow for all” and thanked her husband Seán, her children Ross and Sophie, her parents Jim and Eileen and her family and many supporters for their unstinting support.

Fellow councillors described it as “a great day for the women of Carlow”, adding that cllr Dalton would be a role model and an inspiration to other women to get involved in politics.

Cllr Dalton was proposed by cllr Arthur McDonald, seconded by cllr John Pender and unanimously elected.

Cllr Fintan Phelan was subsequently elected the council’s leas-cathaoirleach.