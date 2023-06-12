Gardaí arrest four people after high speed chase

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested four individuals following a high speed chase in the Eastern Region on Sunday evening.

Gardaí on patrol in Cabra, Dublin 7, attempted to stop a vehicle following reports of an unauthorised taking. The car failed to stop for gardaí when directed to do so and a managed containment operation was put in place.

During the course of this operation the car was involved in separate collisions with two official Garda Vehicles. Two gardaí were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The car came to a stop in the Ashbourne area of Co. Meath where the occupants, three male and one female juvenile teens were arrested and conveyed to Garda Stations in the DMR North Region.

All four have since been released from custody pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.