Man appears in court charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell (21)

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Brandon John Rainey (26), from James Street in the town, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2nd and 5th.

Rainey wore a grey sweatshirt and, when asked if he understood the charge, replied: “Yeah.”

A PSNI detective inspector told the court she can connect the accused to the charge.

A barrister for the defendant said his client has “acute mental health difficulties”. No application for bail was made.

The lawyer said his client denies the allegation against him.

District Judge Peter King said: “Mr Rainey appears charged with the most serious offence in the criminal canon.”

Rainey was remanded in custody until July 6th.

Charged with assisting an offender is Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), from Nursery Close, Ballymena.

No bail bid was made for Gordon but one will be made on Tuesday, June 20th.

Counsel for Gordon said he wanted to “echo similar sentiments to my colleague” in terms of his client, adding: “There are mental health difficulties.”

Gordon was also remanded into custody.

Extensive searches for Chloe Mitchell took place in Ballymena in recent days. Photo: PSNI/PA

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property was cordoned off by police last week.

The discovery of remains came after extensive searches across Ballymena.

A second man is due to appear in court charged with assisting an offender.