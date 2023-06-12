Sinn Féin says youth mental health services are ‘in crisis’

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Sinn Féin has outlined a plan it says will transform child and youth mental health services out of a state of “crisis”.

Health spokesperson David Cullinane launched the party’s new plan on priorities for change in child and youth mental health services at an event in Dublin on Monday.

He said capital investment and accountability reforms are needed in the sector, along with planning for staff to meet the demands of the service.

He said: “We have set out achievable policies, grounded in reality and based on evidence, to deliver the ambitious change that is needed.

“Young people deserve a health service that works for them.”

The party’s mental health spokesperson Mark Ward said a Sinn Féin government would deliver a mental health service for children and young people aged up to 25 that would provide proper early intervention care.

He said the vast majority of life-long mental health conditions develop by 25, but that services currently fail young people in the critical 18-25 category.

Mr Ward said youth mental health services are “in crisis” with waiting lists for CAMHS increasing by 112% since 2020.

“There is also a cliff-edge in our mental health services for young people at 18. There is inconsistent continuity of care, and many young people fall out of services or never access them.

“These failures mean that early intervention is passing our young people by. That is unacceptable.

“Sinn Féin are committed to developing a Child and Youth Mental Health Service to deliver high quality care for children and young people up to the age of 25.

“This document today underlines our commitments to delivering real change for young people, workers, and families.”