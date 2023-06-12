Thunderstorm and rain warnings in place as humid weather set to continue this week

Weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain are in place for much of Ireland on Monday, with very warm temperatures set to linger throughout the week.

Status yellow thunderstorm and rain warnings are in place from 12pm to 10pm on Monday and cover Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.

Warm & humid today with a mix of cloud & sunny spells 🥵🌥️ Scattered showers in the east this morning will push westwards across the country later. Some will be heavy and possibly thundery 🌦️⛈️ Highs: 20-25°C, warmest in the northeast 🌡️📈 More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/v1EqZSTJ8Z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 12, 2023

Met Éireann said slow-moving heavy downpours in these areas could lead to localised flooding and transport difficulties.

There is also the potential for thunderstorms and hail in some parts of the island.

The UK Met Office issued a separate warning for thunderstorms in Derry, Fermanagh and Tyrone lasting from 12pm until 9pm on Monday.

The forecast follows a weekend of high temperatures and heavy rainfall in parts.

Met Éireann said the rest of this week will be very warm with sunny spells along with heavy showers or thunderstorms in some parts.

Temperatures will reach 27 degrees in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday and conditions will remain humid and warm at night.