Atmosphere was electric for Carlow Arts Festival

John Whelan, Cormac Mullins and his dog Duke
Snapped during Cruinniú na nÓg in Carlow College were Liadh and Ryan Doheny and Caoimhe Cullen (centre)
Pupils from St. Fiaccs NS Graiguecullen who took part in the Carnival of Collective Joy during the Carlow Arts Festival
Michael Florin-Cahill, Janice de Bróithe, Allanah Somers and Chloe Kerry
**The Long and the Short of it **was on the display in Carlow College during the Carlow Arts Festival.
A musical group performing during the Carlow Arts Festival.
Hania Traherne-Jamkiewicz and Faye Kennedy
Amy Hennessy and Aoife Travers.
Local man Johnny Walsh performing in the OHaras Live and Local tent at the Carlow Arts Festival.
At the launch of Artworks 2023 titled ‘Remembering the Future’ Niamh Lunny, Paul Rice, Orlaith Treacy and John Dwyer
Tom Brown-Lawlor and Zoe and Brian OBroin at the launch of Artworks 2023
At the launch of Artworks 2023 Barry Fitzgerald, Benjamin Perchet and John Paul Payne
Emma Lucy O’Brien CEO and Artistic Director of Visual speaking at the launch of Artworks 2023 titled Remembering the Future
Emily Rose Delaney-Boran at the flag making workshop in Visual.
The Carnival of Collective Joy makes its way up the avenue in the Carlow College during the Carlow Arts Festival
By Suzanne Pender
THE BUZZ was electric in Carlow College last weekend as Carlow Arts Festival attracted people in their droves to the town.
People of all ages soaked in the wonderful atmosphere all weekend, with the festival’s HQ at Carlow College alive with activity each day ’til late.
Saturday proved a real highlight with the wonderful Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s National Day of Creativity for children, with the terrific Carnival of Collective Joy taking place – a collaboration with local children from various schools and supported by Music Generation.
From the hugely popular Live and Local stage featuring a feast of local talent to the incredible performances of acts from Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands, Carlow Arts Festival offered so much.
The visual art exhibition this year also created a real stir, while the George Bernard Shaw Theatre attracted some hugely popular performances nightly from Wednesday to Sunday.
Teams of volunteers ensured the smooth running of the festival, with huge local involvement clearly evident throughout this year’s programme.