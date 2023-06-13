Atmosphere was electric for Carlow Arts Festival

By Suzanne Pender

THE BUZZ was electric in Carlow College last weekend as Carlow Arts Festival attracted people in their droves to the town.

People of all ages soaked in the wonderful atmosphere all weekend, with the festival’s HQ at Carlow College alive with activity each day ’til late.

Saturday proved a real highlight with the wonderful Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s National Day of Creativity for children, with the terrific Carnival of Collective Joy taking place – a collaboration with local children from various schools and supported by Music Generation.

From the hugely popular Live and Local stage featuring a feast of local talent to the incredible performances of acts from Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands, Carlow Arts Festival offered so much.

The visual art exhibition this year also created a real stir, while the George Bernard Shaw Theatre attracted some hugely popular performances nightly from Wednesday to Sunday.

Teams of volunteers ensured the smooth running of the festival, with huge local involvement clearly evident throughout this year’s programme.