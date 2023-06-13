Carlow businessman and company on Revenue’s tax defaultor list

A Carlow company and company director reached separate settlements with Revenue totaling €1.4m.

Company director Thomas Foley of St Anne’s, Green Lane, Carlow reached a settlement of €808,018 with Revenue for under declaration of income tax and capital gains cast. The sum includes €373,850 of tax, €323,013 of interest and €112,155 of penalties.

Separately, Kavanagh Prestige Cars Ltd with an address at Milltown, Garryhill, Bagenalstown were subject to a settlement of €595,042 for under declaration of Vat. The figure includes €369,105 of tax, €115,206 of interest and €110,731 of penalties. Revenue say €592,042 has been unpaid by Kavanagh’s.

Both settlements follow audit cases and details were published in the list of tax defaulter published for the period between 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023.