Drugs worth over €1.2m seized in Kildare

Claudia Savage, PA

Drugs with a street value of more than €1.2 million have been seized from a rural site in Co Kildare.

As part of Operation Tara and an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the West Dublin area, the Dublin Crime Response Team conducted the search on Monday.

Gardaí seized 16kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.12 million, 3kg of cannabis herb worth an estimated €60,000 and 800g of suspected heroin with an estimated value of €112,000.

Officers also seized a large box lorry, which was being used as a mobile drug pressing preparation unit and had been equipped with a hydraulic press, ovens, vacuum packing equipment and bagging.

An image of the drugs seized as part of the operation on Monday. Photo: Garda Press Office

Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested by gardaí and taken to separate Garda stations in West Dublin and Kildare, where they continue to be held.

The raid is part of a probe into a crime gang with significant links to the large scale sale and supply of controlled drugs across West Dublin.

Gardaí said it marks a significant development in efforts to dismantle criminal gangs causing harm in communities across Dublin.

A number of follow-up searches have been conducted at addresses in Dublin and Kildare, resulting in further small quantities of drugs being found and seized.

Investigations are ongoing.