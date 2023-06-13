Ex-councillor slams council for ‘neglecting’ burial plot

By Suzanne Pender

AN ENVIRONMENTAL decision by Carlow County Council to no longer mow Carlow’s Workhouse burial plot has been described as “neglect” and “disrespectful to the deceased and their families”.

The historic graveyard at Green Road, Carlow is the final resting place of more than 3,000 victims of both the Famine and Carlow Workhouse from 1847 to 1928, a stone at its entrance describing the deceased as ‘the victims of poverty, famine, cholera and injustice’.

Former councillor Walter Lacey this week told The Nationalist that he was “appalled” when he saw the graveyard “totally overgrown with long grass and weeds”, with the exception of a narrow path leading up to the commemorative cross for men, women and children interred there.

Mr Lacey was informed by the council that the graveyard now forms part of a ‘no mow’ area, part of Carlow County Council’s Green Infrastructure Strategy, which was adopted in April.

“The Workhouse Graveyard is not just one of the many green areas within the Carlow Municipal District, it is a sacred burial ground to commemorate the 3,000-plus people buried there. Yes, it is green, but it is both inappropriate and disrespectful to the deceased and their families, some of which are alive and well and living in Carlow,” said Mr Lacey.

“I know of a family that told me themselves that they had a brother interred there. The memories and grief are very real up to this day,” he added.

Mr Lacey stated that while he does support the principle of having such areas throughout the town and county, where a section of a green area is left to grow wild for that purpose.

“In the case of the workhouse graveyard, more that 95% is left to grow wild, with a narrow strip cut to give access to the commemorative cross,” said Mr Lacey.

He asked: “Would a similar policy be allowed to happen in St Mary’s Cemetery?”

“I’m certain it would not be allowed, as there would be uproar from the community. The only difference between both graveyards is that one is full of headstones and surrounds, while the other is not. Had the council perhaps left a one- or two-metre area on the periphery of the graveyard by the surrounding walls, then that might be acceptable, but the council chose to leave 95% of the graveyard overgrown,” he argued.

“I am calling on Carlow County Council to review and reverse this decision and I would ask our public representatives to support this call,” said Mr Lacey.

He posed the question if the policy was biodiversity or neglect? And was emphatic in his opinion that it is neglect.

Town engineer Barry Knowles utterly refuted the suggestion that the Green Infrastructure policy now employed at Carlow’s Workhouse Burial Plot was not in any way disrespectful or neglectful to the deceased.

He pointed out that the council will continue to maintain the graveyard and ensured there is an accessible pathway to the commemorative monument.

Mr Knowles spoke of the “increased serenity” that comes with allowing an area to go wild, encouraging native flora and fauna to flourish.

“I was there myself the other day and I feel the increased vegetation brings increased serenity to the graveyard. It’s beautiful there, with the native flowers, the growing habitat, the birds … in many ways it is a fitting resting place to people who were subjected to that terrible fate … the beauty that’s there now, the new life surviving there now,” added Mr Knowles.

