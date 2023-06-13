Heartbreak and relief for family as missing man is laid to rest

By Elizabeth Lee

A GRIEVING family finally laid their loved one to rest after John Coakley’s body was discovered, over seven weeks after he went missing from Carlow town.

John was laid to rest yesterday, Monday, in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, after requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Fr Tom Little said that “John was a blessing to his family” and described how he “liked the simple things in life”.

Symbols of John’s life and his love of animals, birds, fish and nature were brought up to the altar, representing how he loved being outdoors.

Fr Little also paid tribute to the Coakley family, in particular to John’s father John Snr, who tirelessly searched for his son over the torturous last seven weeks.

“It was brutal, the not knowing … a nightmare,” John Snr told ***The Nationalist*** from the family home in Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow.

John’s disappearance prompted his father and his friend Kieran Kehoe into action, and along with a group of volunteers they searched tirelessly for him. People around Carlow town got in touch with the Coakley family, showing them support and offering words of comfort.

John has just retired as a postman after working for An Post for 30 years and is well known and liked locally.

“You learn about what people are like when the chips are down, and the people of Carlow were amazing. They were unbelievable, so supportive. When you think that your whole world has ended, people come and help you,” continued an emotional John.

But time wore on and there was still no sign of the 40-year-old father of one. While people around Carlow town and beyond were kind and generous to the family, the rumour mill was working overtime. And the longer John was missing, the bigger the rumours became, with speculation that he may have died in suspicious circumstances.

“What do I believe happened to John? For a long time, I really wanted to believe that he got on a bus to Waterford and that he was alive, but now I think that John had a breakdown of some sort. He was very upset,” continued John Snr.

John is determined not to let the rumours get to him or cloud his judgement.

“At one stage I did turn down the road of thinking that it was foul play, but I don’t want to listen to rumours. We can talk about foul play if anything comes back from the autopsy results. If there is something wrong, then I’ll be casting a wide net and there’ll be a lot of questions asked,” he said.

“But if the autopsy comes back that there was no foul play, then I’ll accept that, too.

“I’m happy in a sense (that they found him), but it’s not the outcome that I wanted. When I finished sobbing, I felt a small bit of weight being lifted off my shoulders. I had so many plans to spend time with John during my retirement, but what if he had never been found? Some families have to live their lives not knowing what happened to their loved ones and never knowing,” said John.

John had one daughter, 19-year-old Brooke, and his mother Sandra lives in Wales. He was the eldest brother of Rebecca and Timothy, while he also has a half-sister, also called Brooke.

John Snr wants people to know that his son was much-loved and was a gentle man who wouldn’t harm anyone. One of his favourite things to do was to sit in his father’s bird house watching the birds and listening to them sing. He told his father that he found it very peaceful. At one stage, he and his friend Kieran even bought an owl, while he also loved dogs.

“Every parent loves their children, and John was my eldest. I want people to know the type of person he was. He was a pure gentleman and over the past weeks I’ve been hearing stories about the kind things he did for people. He had a heart of gold and wouldn’t see anyone stuck. We are a large family and everyone loved John. He had a good life and he was loved,” he said.

John Snr would like to sincerely thank the people of Carlow, who showed the family such support and kindness during the past seven weeks. He especially wants to thank his own family, his friends, neighbours, colleagues in An Post and the volunteers who helped in the search or sent letters, messages or cards.

He also wants to thank Paul and Theresa Murphy from FiTom K9 kennels, who sent down a detection dog to Carlow, and to the volunteer divers from the Irish Underwater Search and Recovery Unit from Dublin, who searched the River Barrow.

“John is at peace now. I have a strong faith, and now that I’m retired I’ll be able to go and visit him and talk to him in St Mary’s every day,” said John.