Huge interest in Nua’s careers day

By Suzanne Pender

NUA Manufacturing careers day in Carlow town on Saturday 17 June is now at full capacity.

The event is free to attend and attendees had been asked to register at nuacareersday.eventbrite.ie however within hours of the event being advertised on Nationalist website last Friday the event was at capacity.

A spokesperson has today confirmed that anyone who has not been able to register, the NUA manufacturing website has information on available roles: https://nuamanufacturing.ie/careers

NUA, which has been established by Glenveagh Properties, uses innovative cutting-edge technologies and methods to produce timber frames and light gauge steel frames, supporting the construction of homes across the country.

NUA will be recruiting for a wide variety of positions, including general operatives, forklift drivers, supervisors and administrative roles.