Tributes paid following death of Aslan singer Christy Dignam

Updated: 7.20pm

Aslan’s Christy Dignam has been described as a legend of Irish music who made an “enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation” following his death, aged 63.

His daughter Kiera released a statement on social media announcing his death on Tuesday afternoon.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

In 2013, the singer revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder cancer, and in January this year, Dignam’s family announced he was receiving palliative care at home.



Kiera asked people to honour the family’s privacy as they grieved and thanked his fans for the love and support they have shown.

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great storyteller and amazing person,” she wrote.

Dignam had celebrated his 63rd birthday just over two weeks ago.

The singer grew up in Finglas in Dublin and was widely known not only for his role in the Aslan, but also for speaking openly about his struggles drug addiction.

Last September, the band cancelled a 40th anniversary gig in the 3Arena due to Christy suffering a health setback. It had been rescheduled for March 18th this year, however after Christy’s family released a statement to say he was receiving palliative care, the band announced all future shows were cancelled.

In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent six months in the care of the haematology team.

Enormous contribution

Following confirmation of Dignam’s death, President Michael D Higgins released a statement, extending his sympathies to the Dubliner’s family.

“For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation.

“In addition to their well-loved albums and hit singles such as This Is and Crazy World, Aslan will be remembered in particular for their live shows and their remarkable connection with their audience.

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Christy Dignam https://t.co/H7VHqUKzzl pic.twitter.com/CabHWErESe — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) June 13, 2023

“Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country.”

The President added: “Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced.

“It is hard to believe that he has left us.”

He concluded be offering his condolences to Christy’s wife Kathryn, his daughter Kiera, his Aslan bandmates, and his wide circle of family and friends.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Dignam has left a “rich legacy”, adding: “His brave and dignified battle with cancer inspired many”, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his loss will be “very sorely felt”.