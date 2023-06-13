Varadkar ‘reluctant’ to introduce State honorary title under Seanad bill

Cillian Sherlock, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there is a “significant degree of unease” about a Bill in the Seanad which would provide for the awarding of a State honour and title.

The Government does not plan to oppose the Bill at this stage but a spokesperson said this does not mean it accepts the legislation.

Under the Bill, the honour would be known as Gradam an Uachtaráin and recognise the exceptional achievements of citizens and the outstanding contributions of others.

It would allow recipients to be referred to with a suffix of GU at the end of their name.

“We did have a good discussion about it at Cabinet,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I think it’s fair to say there would be a significant degree of reluctance and unease about going down that route in Ireland.

“Our Constitution prohibits us from having titles of nobility. In fairness, no-one is proposing anything like that.

“We do have Gaisce, which is the President’s Award, already. We have the Distinguished Service Award as well.

“Looking across the world and to other parts of the world, you often see people getting honours for the wrong reasons because of their connections.

“Then you see people – and I suppose this is inevitable in life – who later in life turn out to be undeserving of those honours.

“I’d be reluctant to go down the route, quite frankly. I think I can speak for the Government in that regard.”

The Taoiseach said the Government did not want to “shoot the idea down” and so is not opposing the idea to allow further discussion on it.

The Bill has been put forward by senators Sharon Keogan, Gerard Craughwell, Tom Clonan, Ronan Mullen and Victor Boyhan.

The Bill is due to be debated during Private Members’ time in the Seanad on Wednesday.

The Government position is that there are constitutional issues with the Bill as drafted. There are also concerns as to the limited nature of the composition of the awarding council that is proposed, as it is not clear how the proposed restricted “vocational” membership would be justified.

There already exist a number of award schemes whereby the State recognises and awards merit, distinction or bravery as well as honorary university degrees and other prizes and scholarships in third-level institutions, and a number of high-profile awards in various sectors.

The position of many recent governments has been that all-party support is required before considering any such awards scheme.

The Bill proposes that the honour which would be marked by the presentation by the President of a medal which may be worn on formal occasions, and a lapel button.

There would be seven broad areas of achievement for which the award could be conferred: social and community affairs; education and healthcare; arts, literature and music; science and technology; migrant and minority communities; sport; and leadership and business.