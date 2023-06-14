Bagenalstown flourishes for its second Bloom festival

By Suzanne Pender

A SPLASH of colour, a feast of music and workshops exploring all sorts of creativity. Bagenalstown in Bloom had something for everyone last weekend as the annual festival basked in the glorious sunshine and welcomed lots of participation by the local community.

The event was put together by Bagenalstown Area Community Development Group working in conjunction with lots of organisations in the county.

“It went extremely well and there was a really good link across the different workshops and events,” enthused Laura Kelly from Carlow Co Council’s community section, who supported the development group with the festival.

“This is the second year of Bagenalstown in Bloom and we really want to build on that again for next year. It worked really well and I think it’s something that could be replicated in other towns, too,” she added.

As part of Bagenalstown in Bloom, KCETB ran a range of community education workshops in Coláiste Aindriú, with everything from yoga and basket weaving to creating fairy doors and summer cooking and all were well attended.

The local community garden was a hive of activity with fantastic music wafting through the garden on Saturday and Sunday, thanks to the talents of Creative Places Bagenalstown and Music Generation.

Bagenalstown Area Community Development Group also ran workshops in the community garden which captured the imagination of the public and delicious refreshments were available in the community garden, thanks to Doyle’s Royal Oak.

Colour was in no short supply, with everything from street signs to benches experiencing an explosion of it, thanks to the wonderful work of Yarn Bombers Bagenalstown supported by CCDP.

Everyone was encouraged to collect a yarn bombing treasure hunt map in The Little Shop, Kilrea Street, have fun finding all the fabulous work around the area – and enjoy a delicious ice-cream treat at the end.

Cruinniú na nÓg coincided with the festival and there was lots for children to enjoy, with storytelling in the library and plenty of games and activities, thanks to Co Carlow Sports Partnership. Carlow Regional Youth Services also held a number of workshops for young people in Gleann na Bearú community building, which went down a treat.

Overall, Bagenalstown in Bloom was deemed a huge success and plans are already afoot for a bigger and even better festival in 2024.

