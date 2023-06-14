Ballyconnell children enjoy an active week

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Fourth and fifth class pupils play the parachute game during Ballyconnell NS Active Schools Week Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Junior infants Noah, Tadhg, Orla and Luan having fun during Sports Day in Ballyconnell NS 

Junior infants try their hand at the obstacle course during Sports Day in Ballyconnell NS as part of ‘Active Schools Week’

John balances a bean bag during Sports Day in Ballyconnell NS as part of ‘Active Schools Week’

Eden and 4th and 5th class pupils play the parachute game 

Sixth class pupils pictured  in Ballyconnell NS as part of ‘Active Schools Week’

Sixth class pupils play a game of hockey 

First class pupils Ellie, Holly, Jim, Kate, Eimear, Amy and Kayla ready for a game of tennis 

Cara and Isabella play a game of tennis 

Practising their balancing skills during Sports Day in Ballyconnell NS 

Teacher Sharon Mulvihill gets the games going with the first class pupils during School Active Week  in Ballyconnell NS 

 

By Suzanne Pender

IT was an action-packed week of fun for the children of Ballyconnell NS recently when they skipped, jumped and ran their way through their annual Active Schools Week.

There was a feast of activities for the children to enjoy from Monday to Friday, honing their skills, encouraging participation and giving everyone the chance to get active.

“They’d a great week with loads of different activities for them,” explained teacher Ailish Clare, Ballyconnell’s active schools co-ordinator.

“We are building at the school at the moment, so we had to utilise every bit of space we had, which worked well and we’d a timetable for all the activities,” she added.

The children took full advantage of the beautiful weather to get out and be active each day.

Athletics, tennis, hockey, crab football and having fun with a parachute were enjoyed by all of the pupils, from junior infants to sixth-class.

There was also lots of inventive activities like skipping, different exercise stations and benchball.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Bagenalstown flourishes for its second Bloom festival

Wednesday, 14/06/23 - 9:14pm

House set on fire in Killerig

Wednesday, 14/06/23 - 11:58am

Stunning snaps in photo club’s exhibition in Fairgreen SC

Wednesday, 14/06/23 - 11:54am