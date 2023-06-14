Dunnes Stores launch range of wedding dresses

James Cox
Dunnes Stores has launched a line of wedding dresses in a limited edition bridal range.
Dublin fashion designer Joanne Hynes created the new line of wedding dresses.
There are 13 different designs in the collection of modern-style dresses, which encourage brides to “own your own look”.
Prices start at €50, while the most expensive design in the Fall Hard For Love range is €400.
The collection will be available at three locations around the country from Friday, June 16th.