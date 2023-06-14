McEntee dismisses criticism over maternity leave

Cillian Sherlock, PA

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said she is “sure” there were people who did not approve of her taking maternity leave a second time, but added that she was entitled to do so.

Speaking to reporters outside Government Buildings to launch amendments to a Bill to better support victims of stalking, Ms McEntee said she was delighted to be back but acknowledged she had a “pretty hectic workload” in the weeks ahead.

It was put to Ms McEntee there were reports that some of her party colleagues had ruled her out for leadership because of her maternity leave.

“I’m sure there are people who don’t approve of the fact that I took maternity leave for a second time,” she said.

“I don’t really have much to say to that. I think, as the same as any other woman, I should be entitled to take maternity leave as far as possible to go about my work, to come back, to continue my job.

“And that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Ms McEntee, who returned to the role this month, said the vast majority of her party colleagues had been supportive.

“Of course, we want more women in politics and I hope by myself, and indeed many of my other colleagues since then, taking maternity leave, I hope it shows that it is a career for women …

“Not just, you know, be a TD and progress and be a minister but that you can actually continue to progress in your career while also having children.”

But she acknowledged it was a “difficult” thing to do.

“It’s not straightforward on anybody who’s working and has children, be it male or female – it’s not straightforward, it’s not easy,” she said.

Helen McEntee said she had full confidence in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when asked about her leadership ambitions Photo: Damien Storan/PA.

“But at the same time, it’s important to show that it can be done.”

Asked if she had leadership ambitions, she said she had full confidence in Leo Varadkar as the leader of Fine Gael and as Taoiseach.

Ms McEntee added that she had “never been shy” of the fact she was ambitious but that her focus was on the justice portfolio.

Asked if Mr Varadkar should be looking over his shoulder for her, she responded: “Absolutely not.”