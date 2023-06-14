Pair in court over €1.2m drug seizure in ‘sophisticated operation’ at stable yard

Tom Tuite

Two men charged over a seizure of drugs suspected to be worth almost €1.2 million in a “sophisticated operation” at a stable yard in Co Kildare have been granted bail.

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team uncovered 16kg of cocaine valued at €1,120,000, cannabis believed to be worth about €600,000 and €112,000 of heroin during a search in Loughlinstown, Celbridge, Co Kildare, on Monday.

Ian Cullen (28), of Deansrath Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, who allegedly rented the property, and landscape gardener Barry Eustace (28), of Upper Punchestown, Kilteel, Rathmore, Naas, Co Kildare, a cash-in-hand worker on the site, were arrested.

They were charged with possessing the drugs for sale or supply and appeared at Dublin District Court on Wednesday, facing objections to bail.

Garda Briain Kirwan and Garda Tara Higgins told Judge Ciaran Liddy it was a “sophisticated operation”, and the defendants were allegedly trusted components in a well-organised, capable crime gang. The officers alleged the men’s activities were critical to the operation’s success.

Gardaí also recovered equipment, including a hydraulic press, blender vacuum packaging and weighing scales in a lorry and van at the yard, it was claimed.

The gardaí believed they were involved in the production and distribution of illegal drugs.

The court heard Mr Cullen rented the 23-acre property with lands, prefabs and outhouses, and he was feeding horses when gardaí arrived.

Gardaí found the cocaine in stables at the rear of the lands, and the accused’s Mercedes car was parked there with its engine running.

Solicitor Wayne Kenny, representing Mr Cullen, contended there had been “cherry-picking” and a “complete overreach” in their estimate of the value of the drugs and the strength of evidence.

Garda Kirwan said the substances have been sent for analysis, but he based the value on weight and quantity.

He alleged that gardaí found in Mr Cullen’s car the key to a lorry at the property where equipment was found.

CCTV

The officer agreed with the solicitor that Mr Cullen made no comment during his interview but said beforehand that others had access to the lands. Mr Kenny disputed claims CCTV evidence showed his client interacting with the van and lorry.

Garda Higgins, objecting to Mr Eustace’s bail, said the lorry had equipment concealed under floorboards, and the accused admitted his DNA and fingerprints would be found there.

The defence argued that was because he had been getting tools from the vehicle for a legitimate reason as he was employed there on a cash-in-hand basis.

Judge Liddy said the officers’ concerns were well-founded but could be alleviated.

Mr Cullen’s bail was set in his bond of €5,000 with a €10,000 independent surety, while the co-defendant was told he would need a €7,500 surety before he could be released.

They were remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on June 21st for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They must surrender passports; on release, they must sign on regularly at local garda stations and have no contact with each other. Mr Eustace also has to obey a curfew.

Legal aid was granted.